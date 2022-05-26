Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 28.55 points or 0.67% at 4203.24 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.99%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.65%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.85%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.64%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.52%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.03%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.56%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 413.76 or 0.77% at 54163.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.55 points or 0.73% at 16142.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 136.62 points or 0.54% at 25259.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.17 points or 0.88% at 7818.04.

On BSE,1438 shares were trading in green, 1798 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)