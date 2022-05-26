Oil and Gas shares edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 38.75 points or 0.21% at 18271.33 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.01%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.62%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.54%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.38%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.35%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.96%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.9%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.74%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 413.76 or 0.77% at 54163.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.55 points or 0.73% at 16142.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 136.62 points or 0.54% at 25259.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.17 points or 0.88% at 7818.04.

On BSE,1438 shares were trading in green, 1798 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

