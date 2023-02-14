Aurobindo Pharma update on USFDA inspection of its Unit -IX

Aurobindo Pharma announced that as per the information available on the United States Food and Drug Administration website, the Company's Unit - IX, an API intermediate facility situated at Gundlamachnoor Village, Sangareddy District, Telangana, which was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration from 10 November to 18 November 2022, has now been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)