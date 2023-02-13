Board of Texmo Pipes & Products approves change in directorate

JUST IN
At meeting held on 13 February 2023

The Board of Texmo Pipes & Products at its meeting held on 13 February 2023 has approved the following change in directorate:

Resignation of Amber Chaurasia, Non-Executive Independent Director (DIN: 07729278) from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. the closing of business hours on 13 February 2023.

Appointment of Mrbdul Quader Motorwala (DIN: 03481624) as Additional - Non Executive and Independent Director for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 14 February 2023

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 19:58 IST

