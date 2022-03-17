Australia Market climbs to 1-month peak

The Australian share market finished session higher on Thursday, 17 March 2022, as risk appetite buying underpinned on tracking overnight gains on Wall Street following a widely anticipated U. S. interest rate hike and on hopes for Ukrainian-Russian negotiations,
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced by 75.56 points, or 1.05%, to 7,250.80. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 85.83 points, or 1.15%, to 7,521.62.
The top performing stocks in this index were POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED and ZIP CO LIMITED., up 10.32% and 10.14% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in this index were GOLD ROAD RESOURCES and GRAINCORP, down 3.3% and 2.76% respectively.
Market risk sentiments underpinned as investors took in stride the long-expected start of a U. S. monetary tightening. The Federal Reserve increased rates by a quarter points, as expected, and forecast seven rate hikes for the year, in a bid to contain rising price pressures.
New talk of compromise from both Moscow and Kyiv on a status for Ukraine outside of NATO lifted hope for a potential breakthrough after three weeks of war, which augured well for investor sentiment.
Among notable gainers, Leisure business Pointsbet Holdings and payments provider Zip Co. both increased more than 10%. Medical devices company Polynovo added 8%. Novonix as well as EML Payments followed with a 7% uptick.
Among notable decliners, Gold Road Resources was the greatest laggard with a more than 3% decline. Food retailing business Graincorp, Domino's Pizza Enterprises, Invocare and telecommunications infrastructure business Chorus lost more than 2%.
Shares of financials advanced with the 'Big Four' banks rising in the range of 1.3% to 1.6%.
Miners rose as iron ore prices jumped in China on hopes of additional stimulus to combat the economic fallout caused by an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Rio Tinto and BHP Group firmed 1.4% and 1%, respectively.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia Jobless Rate At 4% In February- Australia jobless rate came in at a seasonally adjusted 4% in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, down from 4.2% in January. The Australian economy added 77,400 jobs last month, following the gain of 12,900 jobs in the previous month. The participation rate came in at 66.4%, up from 66.2% a month earlier.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7327, extending gains after yesterday's jump from below $0.72.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU