Australia Market ends higher

Capital Market 

The Australian share market finished session higher on Friday, 14 August 2020, with most sectors notching gains. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index added 35.25 points, or 0.58%, to 6,126.25.

The broader All Ordinaries was up 37.88 points, or 0.61%, to 6,261.74.

Market advances have been led by IT, healthcare and industrials while utilities and real estate were the only sectors in decline.

Tech names like Computershare (CPU), Afterpay (APT) and Xero (XRO) made solid gains to see the IT sector outshine the broader market. APT jumped 6.3% while CPU lifted 7.8% and XRO rose 5.4%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar reversed earlier losses and rose 0.06% to $0.7152.

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 21:39 IST

