Australia Market ends lower; S&P/ASX gains 13% in 2021

The Australian share market finished lower in a shortened trading session on Friday, 31 December 2021, as investors locked in profits S&P/ASX 200 Index settled at highest in more than three and a half months on Thursday. Meanwhile, market sentiments also dented on Covid-19 concerns after the country crossed 25,000 daily infections for the first time since the pandemic began.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 was down 68.73 points, or 0.91%, to 7,444.64.

The broader All Ordinaries index declined 64.51 points, or 0.82%, to 7,779.21.for 2021, the S&P/ASX 200 index gained 13%.

All 11 sectors ended lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index, with bottom performing sectors were real estate (down 1.6%), consumer discretionary (down 1.36%), financials (down 1.23%), and telecommunication services (down 1%).

The top performing stocks in this index were PALADIN ENERGY and REGIS RESOURCES, up 6.02% and 4.56% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in this index were CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS and HUB24, down 4.79% and 4.55% respectively.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.7259, still above levels below $0.723 seen earlier in the week.

