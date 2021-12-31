Australia Market ends lower; S&P/ASX gains 13% in 2021

The Australian share market finished lower in a shortened trading session on Friday, 31 December 2021, as investors locked in profits S&P/ASX 200 Index settled at highest in more than three and a half months on Thursday. Meanwhile, market sentiments also dented on Covid-19 concerns after the country crossed 25,000 daily infections for the first time since the pandemic began.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 was down 68.73 points, or 0.91%, to 7,444.64.
The broader All Ordinaries index declined 64.51 points, or 0.82%, to 7,779.21.for 2021, the S&P/ASX 200 index gained 13%.
All 11 sectors ended lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index, with bottom performing sectors were real estate (down 1.6%), consumer discretionary (down 1.36%), financials (down 1.23%), and telecommunication services (down 1%).
The top performing stocks in this index were PALADIN ENERGY and REGIS RESOURCES, up 6.02% and 4.56% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in this index were CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS and HUB24, down 4.79% and 4.55% respectively.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.7259, still above levels below $0.723 seen earlier in the week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU