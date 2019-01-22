Japan Nikkei falls on profit-taking, global economic concerns

Headline indices of the share market closed down on Tuesday, 22 January 2019, as investors opted to lock in profits amid renewed concerns about the health of the global after the (IMF) slashed its world economic growth forecast for the next two years, warning of continuing trade tensions between the two nations on global growth, and the possibility of a "no-deal" Brexit between the UK and the At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei dropped 96.42 points, or 0.47%, at 20,622.91. The broader of all First Section issues on the fell 9.94 points, or 0.63%, to 1,556.43.

The cut its forecast for the world economy, predicting it will grow at the weakest pace in three years in 2019 and warning fresh trade tensions would spell further trouble.

In its second downgrade in three months, the lender blamed softening demand across and recent palpitations in financial markets. It predicts global growth of 3.5% this year, beneath the 3.7% expected in October and the rate in 2018.

which have large exposure to as well as chip-related stocks lost ground, with falling 2.1%, dropping 2.3% and shedding 1.8%.

jumped 10% after it raised its net profit outlook for the year ending March to 3.6 billion yen from 3.2 billion yen.

fell 2.7% after reports that has signed a preliminary agreement with China's to supply batteries for its new Shanghai car factory, as it aims to cut its reliance on Panasonic.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen appreciated against greenback and other major currencies as demand for safe heaven resumed on global growth slowdown woes after the yesterday lowered its global growth forecasts for this year and the next, specifically citing the growth slowdown in as well as the Eurozone. They further commented that the resolution to the trade tensions was vital in order to prevent further destabilization of the global economies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)