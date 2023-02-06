Australia Market falls ahead of RBA's policy meeting

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 19.13 points, or 0.25%, to 7,53.98. The broader All Ordinaries index declined 25.89 points, or 0.33%, to 7,745.92.
Total 7 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. A-REIT was worst performing sector, erasing 1.94%, followed by healthcare (down 0.8%), industrials (down 0.68%), and information technology (down 0.66%) issues. Energy was the best performing sector, gaining 0.92%.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were NEWCREST MINING and BEACH ENERGY, up 9.26% and 3.7% respectively.
The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were LAKE RESOURCES and SAYONA MINING, down 6.21% and 5.77% respectively.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 3.9% on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - coming in at A$34.472 billion. Individually, sales for food rose 0.3% on month, while household goods -7.8%), clothing (-13.1%), department stores (-14.3%) and other retailing (-4.6%) all were down. On a yearly basis, retail sales were up 7.5%. For the fourth quarter of 2022, retail sales dipped 0.2% to A$96.877 billion. Sales were up 1.8% in year in Q4.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was stood at 0.6896 against greenback on Monday, down by 0.33% from previous trading day closure at 0.6919 after trading in the range of 0.6895-0.6950.
