Australia Market rises on US-China trade optimism, lead by miners, techs

Headline indices of financial market inclined on last trading session of week, Friday, 18 January 2019, on tracking firm lead from Wall Street overnight amid signs of support from in the U. S. and after reports that the U. S. is considering lifting tariffs levied against in order to hasten a deal that would end a trade war between the world's two largest economies. In late afternoon trade, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index added 31.55 points, or 0.54%, to 5,881.60 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 33.37 points, or 0.56%, to 5,943.20 points.

Investors risk sentiments were encouraged on reports that said American officials were weighing the possibility of easing tariffs on China, in a bid to push forward trade talks. As per reports, proposed lifting all or some of the tariffs on Chinese imports to give a reason to make deeper concessions in ongoing trade talks between the two countries.

Chinese will visit the on Jan. 30 and 31 for the latest round of trade talks aimed at resolving the bitter dispute between the world's two largest economies. In December 2018, and agreed to a 90-day truce in a trade war that has disrupted the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars of goods.

Indicators released recently have shown signs that the Chinese economy is losing some momentum. will release its fourth-quarter and 2018 GDP data on Monday, along with December factory output, and fixed-asset investment.

China's fourth-quarter economic growth likely slowed to the weakest pace since the global financial crisis, as demand faltered at home and abroad. Market experts expect the world's second-largest economy to have grown 6.4% in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, slowing from the previous quarter's 6.5% pace and matching levels last seen in early 2009.

Full-year growth is expected to have cooled to 6.6%, the weakest pace in 28 years, from 6.9% in 2017. Better-than-expected GDP readings could lift stocks and global commodity prices, and boost the yuan, which has firmed this year following a sharp drop in 2018.

Shares of sector were top performer among sector peers, on tracking gains in US counterparts. Language tech Appen was up 4.2% and rose 2.1%, while climbed 0.1% and rose 0.6%. Afterpay Touch shares soared 11.4% after announcing a record 240% rise in first half global underlying sales.

Shares in materials and resources advanced despite mixed trade for global and base metals prices overnight, with Fortescue Metals, Bluescope Steel, and the major gold miners were all up by between 0.6% and 1.8%. jumped 0.7% after it announced 2% lift in iron ore production and shipping for 2018, while rose 0.9%.

The big financials also gained early with ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, Macquarie Group, and NAB each up by between 0.5% and 0.8%. Insurer climbed 1.4%.

Gambling companies were mixed, with down 0.2% and The falling 1.1%. However, rose 1.5% and lifted 0.8%.

Among individual stocks, shares in surged 22.2% after it announced a solid sales period had offset dwindling revenue.

CURRENCY: Australian Dollar gained against greenback and against a basket of other peers on Friday on trade optimism. dollar was quoted at 71.92 US cents from 71.58 US cents on Thursday.

OFFSHORE MARKET: US share market closed higher on Thursday, following a report that said US Treasury is discussing lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports. Also giving US stocks a boost was the defence sector, led by defence contractors and Northrop Grumman, after US unveiled a revamped US missile defence strategy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 162.94 points, or 0.67%, to 24,370.10. The S&P 500 was up 19.86 points, or 0.76%, to 2,635.96. The rose 49.77 points, or 0.71%, to 7,084.46.

