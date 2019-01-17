Australia Stocks hit two months peak

Headline indices of financial market closed at highest level in more than two months on Thursday, 17 January 2019, with shares in and materials issues leading rally.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index added 14.90 points, or 0.26%, to 5,850.05 points, while the broader index rose 16.12 points, or 0.27%, to 5,909.83 points.

Shares in materials and resources advanced on firmer commodity prices, with leading rally, up 2.3%, after its second-quarter coking coal output nearly doubled.

stocks were also higher. rose 0.7% after announcing 43% surge in first-quarter revenue on its project. lifted 0.8%, Origin was 0.6% higher, and leapt 2.3% higher. was up 1.2% and shares rose 0.5% after a positive progress report on its Pikka B well in recovered from an early dip to rise 3.7%, after a mixed trading update that reported an 11% increase in coal production, but a seven% decline in sales for the quarter.

Among individual stocks, shares in surged 22.2% after it announced a solid sales period had offset dwindling revenue.

CURRENCY: Australian Dollar eased against greenback and against a basket of other peers on Thursday. dollar was quoted at 71.52 US cents from 71.98 US cents on Wednesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)