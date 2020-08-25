Auto shares move up

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 181.51 points or 1.01% at 18103.05 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.44%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 2.25%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.19%),Bosch Ltd (up 1.36%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.13%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.03%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.76%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.44%), and Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.4%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.52%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.43%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 136.24 or 0.35% at 38935.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.55 points or 0.28% at 11499.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.97 points or 0.59% at 14942.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.48 points or 0.69% at 5011.89.

On BSE,1316 shares were trading in green, 747 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

