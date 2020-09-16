Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Spurts 2.15%, S&P BSE Auto index Gains 1.14%

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has lost 2.79% over last one month compared to 3.59% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.69% rise in the SENSEX

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd gained 2.15% today to trade at Rs 123.5. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.14% to quote at 18366.57. The index is up 3.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd increased 2% and Tata Motors Ltd added 1.89% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 16.37 % over last one year compared to the 7.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has lost 2.79% over last one month compared to 3.59% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.69% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 60291 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.67 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 151 on 09 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 48.5 on 24 Mar 2020.

