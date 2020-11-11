Auto shares in demand after SIAM data

Shares of eight auto companies edged higher after the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), an industry body, announced auto sales figures for October 2020.
The Nifty Auto index was up 1.19% at 8,224.05, extending gains for seventh consecutive session.
Hero MotoCorp (up 3.11%), Eicher Motors (up 2.37%), Tata Motors (up 1.30%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.06%), Maruti Suzuki (up 1.01%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.49%) and TVS Motor Company (up 0.17%) advanced while Ashok Leyland (down 1.26%) declined.
According to the latest data released by SIAM, passenger vehicle wholesale in India increased by 14.19% to 3,10,294 units in October against 2,71,737 units in the same month last year.
While two-wheeler sales increased by 16.88% to 20,53,814 units, sales of three-wheelers saw a dip in sales by 60.91% to 26,187 units in October 2020 over October 2019.
The total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycle in the month of October 2020 was 28,30,153 units, as against 20,86,479 units in October 2019, witnessing a growth of 35.64%.
"The month of October saw continuity in sales growth trajectory, drawing on from the previous month. There were marked improvements witnessed across certain segments due to very good festive demand," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.
Three-wheelers saw a slight improvement in sales, compared to the last month, however, it has still registered a de-growth of 60.91%, over the corresponding month of last year, he added.
"October wholesale numbers have been good on account of dealers preparing to serve demand for the upcoming Diwali festival, which is in November this year," Menon said.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU