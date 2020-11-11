India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Arvind Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 November 2020.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd spiked 10.60% to Rs 261.3 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 52420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2957 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd surged 6.36% to Rs 37.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soared 6.24% to Rs 808.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd added 6.13% to Rs 2156.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48169 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30340 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd rose 5.52% to Rs 2662. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9837 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2088 shares in the past one month.

