NTPC declares commercial operations of Unit 1 of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station

NTPC announced that Unit #1 of 800 MW of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 800 MW) will be declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 Hrs of 30 April 2019.
With this, the commercial capacity of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station, NTPC and NTPC group would become 800 MW, 46525 MW and 53666 MW respectively.
