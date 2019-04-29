JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Australia Market falls 0.4%
Business Standard

NTPC declares commercial operations of Unit 1 of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station

Capital Market 

NTPC announced that Unit #1 of 800 MW of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 800 MW) will be declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 Hrs of 30 April 2019.

With this, the commercial capacity of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station, NTPC and NTPC group would become 800 MW, 46525 MW and 53666 MW respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 12:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU