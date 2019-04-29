NTPC declares commercial operations of Unit 1 of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station

NTPC announced that Unit #1 of 800 MW of (2 x 800 MW) will be declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 Hrs of 30 April 2019.

With this, the commercial capacity of Super Thermal Power Station, NTPC and would become 800 MW, 46525 MW and 53666 MW respectively.

