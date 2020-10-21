Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 113.31 points or 0.63% at 17742.37 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 2.75%), Bosch Ltd (down 1.98%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 1.56%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.33%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.82%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.5%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.3%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.16%).

On the other hand, MRF Ltd (up 1.45%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.77%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 74.75 or 0.18% at 40469.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18.4 points or 0.15% at 11878.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 23.52 points or 0.16% at 14872.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.34 points or 0.01% at 4955.86.

On BSE,1249 shares were trading in green, 1289 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)