Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 241.38 points or 1.34% at 17765.36 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 3.47%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.14%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.42%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.26%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bosch Ltd (down 1.28%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.87%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.74%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.73%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.44%).

On the other hand, MRF Ltd (up 1.98%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.27%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 1.2%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 361.29 or 0.9% at 40344.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.55 points or 0.75% at 11851.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 54.59 points or 0.37% at 14841.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.7 points or 0.32% at 4916.77.

On BSE,1395 shares were trading in green, 1106 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)