Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ester Industries Ltd, Oriental Aromatics Ltd, BSL Ltd and Man Industries (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 October 2020.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 4.86 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 99.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ester Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 114. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48295 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd surged 16.83% to Rs 436.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2930 shares in the past one month.

BSL Ltd gained 14.20% to Rs 39.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43094 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6817 shares in the past one month.

Man Industries (India) Ltd spurt 12.96% to Rs 68. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56238 shares in the past one month.

