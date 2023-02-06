Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 38.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.64% to Rs 674.55 crore

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy declined 38.53% to Rs 17.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.64% to Rs 674.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 746.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.674.55746.527.479.7840.7257.4027.7344.4317.7428.86

