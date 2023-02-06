JUST IN
APM Industries standalone net profit rises 11.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 87.12 crore

Net profit of APM Industries rose 11.81% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 87.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales87.1286.66 1 OPM %9.788.98 -PBDT8.457.63 11 PBT6.706.03 11 NP4.644.15 12

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 15:51 IST

