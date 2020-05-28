Avenue Supermarts snaps 3-day losing run

Avenue Supermarts gained 0.86% to Rs 2219.37 amid bargain hunting after a recent slide.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts tumbled nearly 11% in last three trading sessions from its previous closing high of Rs 2470.5 posted on 21 May 2020.

The supermarket chain operator announced Q4 results on Saturday (23 May 2020). The firm's consolidated net profit jumped 41.61% to Rs 271 crore on 23.6% increase in to Rs 6,256 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. EBITDA rose 12.1% to Rs 417 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 372 crore in Q4 FY19. EBITDA margin stood at 6.7% in Q4 March 2020, lower than 7.4% in Q4 March 2019.

The counter witnessed selling pressure after the company warned that the challenges are likely to continue in the current financial year as the economy gradually opens after the lockdown. The company said its overall revenue during the month of March 2020 grew by just 11% over March 2019 due to the lockdown effect of the last 9 days of March this year. The trend rapidly deteriorated in April during which more than half of its stores remaining closed for operations or operating for extremely restricted hours.

Our revenue for April was down by more than 45% as compared to April 2019. Our margins have also seen erosion as regulations did not permit us to sell any apparel and general merchandise products," the company said in the release. The company further added, Significantly large EBITDA declines are to be expected due to lower sales, lower gross margins, higher cost of operations on account of hardship allowance to front line staff during lockdown and higher personal hygiene/store sanitation costs.

Lastly the company said, The challenges are likely to continue in the current financial year as the economy gradually opens after the lockdown. Social distancing practices and changing consumer preferences are two key trends that we need to be watching carefully. Inventory write-offs due to shelf life aging and obsolescence doesn't seem to be a significant issue of worry yet, however it could become a meaningful problem if the lock down measures continue to be as stringent as before and for a further period exceeding 40-50 days from now.

Avenue Supermarts owns and operates D-Mart stores, which is a national supermarket chain. The company offers a wide range of products with a focus on foods, non-foods (FMCG) and general merchandise & apparel product categories.

