Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit declines 39.66% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit declines 34.84% in the September 2022 quarter
SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 88.81% in the December 2022 quarter
Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit declines 3.45% in the December 2022 quarter
Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit declines 4.64% in the December 2022 quarter
Dhruva Capital Services standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 1.88% to Rs 21.42 croreNet profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services declined 39.66% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.88% to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.4221.83 -2 OPM %24.0929.04 -PBDT6.4312.42 -48 PBT5.7911.72 -51 NP5.348.85 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU