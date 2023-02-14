JUST IN
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 33.79% in the December 2022 quarter
Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit declines 39.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.88% to Rs 21.42 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services declined 39.66% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.88% to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.4221.83 -2 OPM %24.0929.04 -PBDT6.4312.42 -48 PBT5.7911.72 -51 NP5.348.85 -40

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:42 IST

