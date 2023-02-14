Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit declines 39.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.88% to Rs 21.42 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services declined 39.66% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.88% to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.4221.8324.0929.046.4312.425.7911.725.348.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)