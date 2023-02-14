Prima Agro consolidated net profit rises 185.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.12% to Rs 3.33 crore

Net profit of Prima Agro rose 185.71% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.12% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.333.9728.237.811.030.530.850.360.600.21

