Prima Agro consolidated net profit rises 185.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.12% to Rs 3.33 croreNet profit of Prima Agro rose 185.71% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.12% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.333.97 -16 OPM %28.237.81 -PBDT1.030.53 94 PBT0.850.36 136 NP0.600.21 186
