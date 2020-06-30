Axel Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 6.63% to Rs 5.77 crore

Net Loss of Axel Polymers reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.85% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.03% to Rs 22.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.776.18 -7 22.9024.37 -6 OPM %2.253.56 -6.076.81 - PBDT-0.05-0.06 17 0.440.77 -43 PBT-0.15-0.18 17 0.080.44 -82 NP-0.14-0.18 22 0.090.47 -81

