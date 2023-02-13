Axel Polymers standalone net profit rises 35.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.91% to Rs 17.74 croreNet profit of Axel Polymers rose 35.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.91% to Rs 17.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.7412.59 41 OPM %6.547.55 -PBDT0.370.30 23 PBT0.270.20 35 NP0.270.20 35
