Axel Polymers standalone net profit rises 35.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.91% to Rs 17.74 crore

Net profit of Axel Polymers rose 35.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.91% to Rs 17.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.17.7412.596.547.550.370.300.270.200.270.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)