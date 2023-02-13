R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 26.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.56% to Rs 399.51 crore

Net profit of R Systems International rose 26.20% to Rs 41.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 399.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 328.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.24% to Rs 139.68 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.44 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.17% to Rs 1515.83 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 1155.64 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales399.51328.65 22 1515.831155.64 31 OPM %14.3413.71 -13.1813.91 - PBDT57.7848.79 18 205.14197.77 4 PBT47.9940.82 18 170.16170.07 0 NP41.3832.79 26 139.68141.44 -1

