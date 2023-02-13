R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 26.20% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 34.89% in the December 2022 quarter
C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 60.04% in the December 2022 quarter
TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 2.71% in the December 2022 quarter
Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Aurobindo Pharma in focus
UNO Minda gains on signing technical license agreement with Korea-based Ascentec
-
Sales rise 21.56% to Rs 399.51 croreNet profit of R Systems International rose 26.20% to Rs 41.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 399.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 328.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.24% to Rs 139.68 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.44 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.17% to Rs 1515.83 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 1155.64 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales399.51328.65 22 1515.831155.64 31 OPM %14.3413.71 -13.1813.91 - PBDT57.7848.79 18 205.14197.77 4 PBT47.9940.82 18 170.16170.07 0 NP41.3832.79 26 139.68141.44 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU