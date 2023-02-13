Sashwat Technocrats reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sashwat Technocrats reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Sashwat Technocrats standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the June 2022 quarter
Empowering Textiles - 11th Edition of India ITME Hosted in IEML, Greater Noida Between 8th to 13th December 2022
Shrenik reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Atharv Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Sashwat Technocrats reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU