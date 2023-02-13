AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit declines 49.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.30% to Rs 138.80 croreNet profit of AVT Natural Products declined 49.66% to Rs 13.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.30% to Rs 138.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales138.80148.14 -6 OPM %19.1226.82 -PBDT24.2240.30 -40 PBT20.1336.42 -45 NP13.3626.54 -50
