AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit declines 49.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.30% to Rs 138.80 crore

Net profit of AVT Natural Products declined 49.66% to Rs 13.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.30% to Rs 138.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.138.80148.1419.1226.8224.2240.3020.1336.4213.3626.54

