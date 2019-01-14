JUST IN
Axis Bank allots 48,235 equity shares

Under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 48,235 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 14 January 2019, pursuant to exercise of options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from 513,99,04,172 (256,99,52,086 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 514,00,00,642 (257,00,00,321 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 19:01 IST

