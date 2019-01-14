Apar Industries announces board meeting date

-
ALSO READ
Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.32% in the September 2018 quarter
Apar Industries standalone net profit declines 2.58% in the September 2018 quarter
Apar Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.59% in the June 2018 quarter
Apar Industries standalone net profit declines 31.60% in the June 2018 quarter
Volumes jump at Kwality Ltd counter
-
On 29 January 2018Apar Industries will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 29 January 2018, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company, on Standalone as well as on Consolidated basis, for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2018 of the current financial year 2018-19.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU