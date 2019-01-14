Board of Kedia Construction Company approves sub-division of shares

-
At meeting held on 14 January 2019The Board of Kedia Construction Company at its meeting held on 14 January 2018 has approved Sub-division of 15,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- per equity shares in to 30,00,000 of equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- per equity share subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company by way of special resolution.
