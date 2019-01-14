JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Market drops on negative global stocks

Jet Airways bucks weak market trend
Business Standard

Board of Kedia Construction Company approves sub-division of shares

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 14 January 2019

The Board of Kedia Construction Company at its meeting held on 14 January 2018 has approved Sub-division of 15,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- per equity shares in to 30,00,000 of equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- per equity share subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company by way of special resolution.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 15:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements