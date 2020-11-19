TCS gains after fixing record date for buyback

-
ALSO READ
TCS recognized as Leader in Quality Engineering Services
TCS Recognized as a Leader in Digital Workplace Services
TCS recognized as Leader in Customer Experience Services in Telecom and Media
TCS positioned as Leader and Star Performer in Data and Analytics Services
Tata Consultancy Services recognized as Leader for Medical Devices Digital Services
-
Tata Consultancy Services rose 1.46% to Rs 2,664.30 after the company's board fixed 28 November 2020 as the record date for share buyback.
On 7 October 2020, the board of TCS had approved a proposal to buyback up to 5.33 crore equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore, being 1.42% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 3,000 per equity share. TCS said buyback is proposed to be made from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route using the stock exchange mechanism.
The IT major reported a 7.05% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,475 crore on a 2.97% increase in revenue to Rs 40,135 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU