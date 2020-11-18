Wonderla Holiday rallies as water rides at theme park to re-open from 20th Nov

Wonderla Holidays spurts 8.69% to Rs 193.95 after the company announced that the water rides at its theme park in Bengaluru will be open to the public from Friday, 20 November 2020.

Wonderla Holidays, an amusement park, said that the dry rides have already been operating since 13 November 2020. The theme park will be reducing the entry limit to 4,000 from its original capacity of 10,000 per day for safety reasons. As a re-opening offer the entry price of the park has been reduced to Rs 699 for all the ride access for unlimited times.

The park will be functional only on weekends and holidays, from Friday to Sunday and as per the government safety guidelines few of the water rides will not be operational. In order to follow social distancing protocols and to maintain a contactless system, the entry into the amusement park will be permitted through online booking. Direct walk-in also will be allowed based on the capacity. The announcement was made during market hours today, 18 November 2020.

Arun Chittilapilly, the managing director (MD) of Wonderla Holidays, said: "The pandemic is not yet over, and we must continue to take precautions while stepping out and being in public places. Keeping that in mind, at Wonderla we have opened the theme park after taking all the necessary sanitization and crowd control measures for public safety. As per the norms laid down by the Health Ministry for water parks, we have ensured adequate and regular water filtration and chlorination."

On a standalone basis, Wonderla Holidays reported net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales tumbled 99.6% to Rs 0.18 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

The company operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad under the brand name Wonderla.

