Axis Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 804.55, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.44% in last one year as compared to a 12.42% jump in NIFTY and a 19.5% jump in the Nifty Bank index.
Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 804.55, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 11904.1. The Sensex is at 39793.74, up 0.51%. Axis Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.48% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31162.35, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.22 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 803.7, up 1.81% on the day.
The PE of the stock is 44.08 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
