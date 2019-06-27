Aster DM Healthcare reverses 5-day losing streak

Aster DM Healthcare rose 2.73% to Rs 128.15 at 12:02 IST on BSE on bargain hunting after a recent slide.
Meanwhile, S&P BSE Sensex was up 150.69 points or 0.38% at 39,742.77.
On BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded in Astra DM Healthcare counter, compared to a 2-week average of 17,000 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 131.40 and an intraday low of Rs 122.25. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 188 on 17 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 121.60 on 26 June 2019.
Shares of Aster DM Healthcare fell 9.47% in the past five trading sessions to settle at Rs 124.75 yesterday, 26 June 2019, from its close of Rs 137.80 on 19 June 2019.
On Wednesday, 26 June 2019, Aster DM Healthcare's shares tumbled 6.94% to close at Rs 124.75 on the BSE.
True North Fund III A sold 3.73 crore shares, or 7.40% equity, in Aster DM Healthcare at Rs 120.03 per share yesterday, 26 June 2019, on NSE. As on 31 March 2019, True North Fund III A held 8.23% stake in the company.
In separate deals, HDFC Mutual Fund purchased 48.28 lakh shares (0.96% stake), Tata AIA Life Insurance Company bought 50 lakh shares (0.99% stake), Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund acquired 25.55 lakh shares (0.51% stake), Ontario Pension Board bought 27.65 lakh shares (0.55% stake) and Fidelity Management Trust Company purchased 48.28 lakh shares (0.96% stake) in Aster DM Healthcare. The shares in each of the above transactions were acquired at Rs 120 each yesterday, 26 June 2019, on NSE.
Aster DM Healthcare's consolidated net profit rose 41.8% to Rs 209.33 crore on a 23.4% rise in net sales to Rs 2,201.03 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.
Aster DM Healthcare's portfolio includes hospitals, clinic, diagnostic centre and retail pharmacies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU