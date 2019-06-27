Aster DM Healthcare reverses 5-day losing streak

rose 2.73% to Rs 128.15 at 12:02 IST on BSE on bargain hunting after a recent slide.

Meanwhile, S&P was up 150.69 points or 0.38% at 39,742.77.

On BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded in DM Healthcare counter, compared to a 2-week average of 17,000 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 131.40 and an intraday low of Rs 122.25. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 188 on 17 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 121.60 on 26 June 2019.

Shares of fell 9.47% in the past five trading sessions to settle at Rs 124.75 yesterday, 26 June 2019, from its close of Rs 137.80 on 19 June 2019.

On Wednesday, 26 June 2019, Aster DM Healthcare's shares tumbled 6.94% to close at Rs 124.75 on the BSE.

III A sold 3.73 crore shares, or 7.40% equity, in at Rs 120.03 per share yesterday, 26 June 2019, on NSE. As on 31 March 2019, III A held 8.23% stake in the company.

In separate deals, purchased 48.28 lakh shares (0.96% stake), bought 50 lakh shares (0.99% stake), acquired 25.55 lakh shares (0.51% stake), bought 27.65 lakh shares (0.55% stake) and purchased 48.28 lakh shares (0.96% stake) in Aster DM Healthcare. The shares in each of the above transactions were acquired at Rs 120 each yesterday, 26 June 2019, on NSE.

Aster DM Healthcare's consolidated net profit rose 41.8% to Rs 209.33 crore on a 23.4% rise in net sales to Rs 2,201.03 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

