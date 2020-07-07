Axis Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 441.9, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 43.56% in last one year as compared to a 6.96% slide in NIFTY and a 26.94% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 441.9, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 10754.4. The Sensex is at 36496.22, up 0.02%. Axis Bank Ltd has gained around 2.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22198.95, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 199.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 442.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 75.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

