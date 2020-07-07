PVR Ltd soars 1.86%, gains for fifth straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1063.2, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.31% in last one year as compared to a 6.93% slide in NIFTY and a 30.41% slide in the Nifty Media.

PVR Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1063.2, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 10757.25. The Sensex is at 36512.63, up 0.07%. PVR Ltd has slipped around 8.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1376.6, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1040.1, up 1.4% on the day. PVR Ltd is down 34.31% in last one year as compared to a 6.93% slide in NIFTY and a 30.41% slide in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 177.75 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

