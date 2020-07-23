Yes Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Omaxe Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd and Future Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2020.

Yes Bank Ltd tumbled 18.90% to Rs 14.8 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 349.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd crashed 5.12% to Rs 156.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57866 shares in the past one month.

Omaxe Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 62.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 51.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd dropped 4.96% to Rs 100.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

