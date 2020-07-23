Thinkink Picturez Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd, Astec Lifesciences Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd and Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2020.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd tumbled 9.94% to Rs 23.55 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd lost 9.00% to Rs 166.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44767 shares in the past one month.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd crashed 6.64% to Rs 1034.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19266 shares in the past one month.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd pared 6.24% to Rs 10.36. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1105 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd slipped 5.71% to Rs 11.07. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

