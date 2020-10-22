Reliance Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 October 2020.

Reliance Power Ltd surged 14.52% to Rs 2.84 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 192.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd spiked 13.49% to Rs 15.98. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd soared 12.91% to Rs 76.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41575 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd rose 9.86% to Rs 3.23. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd spurt 6.97% to Rs 35.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

