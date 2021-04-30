Axis Bank Ltd spurts 1.07%, gains for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 727.1, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 80.51% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% gain in NIFTY and a 68.56% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 727.1, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 14811.85. The Sensex is at 49404.41, down 0.73%. Axis Bank Ltd has added around 4.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33714.5, down 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 123.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 191.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 729.25, up 1.05% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 80.51% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% gain in NIFTY and a 68.56% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 33.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)