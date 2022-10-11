Axis Bank Ltd spurts 1.67%, rises for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 789.85, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.92% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% slide in NIFTY and a 1.02% slide in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 789.85, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 17113.1. The Sensex is at 57583.1, down 0.7%. Axis Bank Ltd has slipped around 1.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39093.1, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.9 lakh shares in last one month.

Axis Bank Ltd is down 0.92% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% slide in NIFTY and a 1.02% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.92 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

The PE of the stock is 15.92 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

