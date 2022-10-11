Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 October 2022.

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd soared 9.15% to Rs 421.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 30407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32480 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd surged 7.81% to Rs 29. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd spiked 6.83% to Rs 72.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32658 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd gained 5.86% to Rs 337.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36941 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd jumped 5.78% to Rs 271.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27627 shares in the past one month.

