Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JSW Holdings Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Mayur Uniquoters Ltd and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 February 2021.

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd soared 14.40% to Rs 447.95 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 56092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13983 shares in the past one month.

JSW Holdings Ltd surged 14.35% to Rs 4176.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 114 shares in the past one month.

Adani Transmission Ltd spiked 12.01% to Rs 703. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78908 shares in the past one month.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd spurt 11.97% to Rs 426. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30780 shares in the past one month.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd gained 11.58% to Rs 522.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

