Kirloskar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HLE Glascoat Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd and OnMobile Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 February 2021.

Kirloskar Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1240.5 at 15-Feb-2021 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4667 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1492 shares in the past one month.

HLE Glascoat Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1670.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56989 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5244 shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 304.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75146 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18161 shares in the past one month.

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd gained 19.98% to Rs 239.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 81895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5134 shares in the past one month.

OnMobile Global Ltd rose 16.46% to Rs 80.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

