Sunteck Realty Q3 PAT tumbles 34% to Rs 22 cr

The real estate developer's consolidated net profit skid 34.2% to Rs 22.15 crore on 3.3% increase in net sales at Rs 204.65 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 29.7% to Rs 30.52 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 43.40 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter slumped 69% to Rs 3.16 crore as against Rs 10.19 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared on Saturday, 13 February 2021.

Pre-sales (new bookings) grew 7% to Rs 349 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Rs 325 crore in Q3 December 2019. Collections surged 52% to Rs 252 crore in Q3 December 2020 from Rs 166 crore in Q3 December 2019.

EBITDA slipped 9% to Rs 45 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Rs 49 crore in Q3 FY20. Operation margin stood at 22% in Q3 FY21 from 29% in Q3 FY20. Net profit margin was at 11% in Q3 FY21 as compared to 15% in Q3 FY20.

Commenting on the Q3 FY21 and 9M FY21 performance, Kamal Khetan, the chairman and managing director (MD) of Sunteck Realty, has said that: "Our superior product offering across the pricing spectrum, solid execution and strong customer focus has enabled us to create a resilient brand franchise in the overall market. The same is also visible in our pre-sales and collections momentum which has been growing at a strong pace sequentially as well as pre-sales surpassing last financial year figures in the first nine months. Our continued focus on prudent cash flow management has enabled us to generate strong operating cash flows which has aided in the further reduction of our already negligible debt. We intend to maintain this discipline going forward and focus on financial flexibility to grow our business."

"The availability of inventory across our brands and pricing spectrum creates flexibility to offer projects based on needs of various customer segments. We believe, home buyers will continue to look for credible projects of reputed and financially strong real estate developers, as the pedigree of a trusted brand drives the preference for a new home buyer. With a strong uptick on sales front across our portfolio of projects, especially in the mid-income and aspirational segments, we remain confident of emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the ongoing consolidation in the industry basis our balance sheet strength, established track record and operational cash flow visibility," he added.

Shares of Sunteck Realty fell 1.06% to Rs 376.80. Sunteck Realty is one of the fastest growing Mumbai-based luxury real estate development companies. The company focuses on a city centric development portfolio of about 38 million square feet spread across 27 projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)