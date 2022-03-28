PVR, INOX, Bharti Airtel, GAIL (India) in focus

PVR, INOX Leisure: The board of directors of PVR and the board of directors of INOX Leisure, at their respective meetings, have approved an all stock amalgamation of INOX with PVR. INOX shareholders will receive 3 shares in PVR for 10 shares of INOX.

Bharti Airtel: Nxtra Data Limited, a subsidiary of the company has entered into an Agreement for acquisition of 11.334% equity stake in Avaada KNShorapur Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle formed for the purpose of owning and operating the Captive Power Plant, in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

GAIL (India): The board of GAIL (India) will consider a share buyback on 31 March 2022.

Emami: Emami on Friday announced the acquisition of Dermicool, one of the leading brands in heat powder and cool talc category from Reckitt.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): M&M announced its entry into the NFT universe, with the release of its first tranche of tokens. All proceeds from the auction of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will go towards Project Nanhi Kali, to support the education of underprivileged girls in India.

Motherson Sumi Systems: Motherson Sumi Systems said that it has won an order from Boeing to manufacture and supply aftermarket molded polymer parts for commercial airplane interiors.

Manappuram Finance: The NBFC, on Saturday, announced that its board has approved the fund raising program for the issue size of Rs 7,800 crore for the FY 2022-23.

Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon on Saturday announced that it has been declared as L-1 bidder for road construction project by the National Highways Authority of India in the state of Telangana.

Sagar Cements: The cement maker will issue 1,32,07,548 equity shares at Rs 265 each on a preferential basis to PI Opportunities Fund ("PIOF"), an affiliate of Premji Invest.

Ineos Styrolution: Ineos Styrolution in an exchange filing on Friday announced that its plant located at Nandesari in the state of Gujarat caught fire in one of its sections.

Arihant Capital Markets: Arihant Capital Markets board fixed 15 Apr 2022 as the record date for the proposed 5-for-1 stock split.

G R Infraprojects: G R Infraprojects emerged as L-1 bidder in financial bid opening as on 25 March 2022 from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

