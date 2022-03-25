Tata Consumer, Exide Industries, Zen Technologies in spotlight

-
-
Tata Consumer Products: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 29 March 2022 to consider preferential issue of equity shares of the company.
Exide Industries: Chloride Metals Limited, a material wholly owned subsidiary of the company has started commercial production at its newly set-up green field manufacturing facility of battery recycling at Haldia, West Bengal.
Zen Technologies: The company has received a PSO from the Indian Army for design and development of prototype of Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator (IADCS).
GTPL Hathway: The company announced its partnership with Verimatrix to onboard its Video Content Authority System (VCAS) to protect its Google Android TV-based DVB Hybrid set top box.
Lumax Auto Technologies: The application filed by the company along with its subsidiaries under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for automobile and auto component industry (PLI-AUTO) has been approved by IFCI.
Capri Global Capital: Capri Global Housing Finance, a wholly owned subsidy of Capri Global Capital, has entered a co-lending alliance with State Bank of India (SBI).
