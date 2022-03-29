Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Power, Ruchi Soya in focus

Aurobindo Pharma: The board of directors of the company has approved the acquisition of business and certain assets of Veritaz Healthcare Limited (Veritaz). Veritaz operates in pharmaceutical industry in India and sells branded generic formulations and other health care related products.

Tata Power: Tata Power has collaborated with Rustomjee Group, the leading real estate developer, to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Ruchi Soya: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) provided an option to the investors in Ruchi Soya's Rs 4,300 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) to withdraw their applications. The withdrawal window will remain open till 30 March.

Muthoot Capital Services: Muthoot Capital Services completed a securitization transaction of Rs 193.63 crore on 28 March 2022. This is the second securitization / direct assignment transaction carried out by the company during the FY 2021 - 2022.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries: The board of directors approved fund raising by way of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating up to Rs. 200 crore, on private placement basis in one or more series / tranches.

Swelect Energy Systems: Swelect Renewable Energy Private Limited (Subsidiary Company) had executed the Power Purchase Agreements with Hatsun Agro Product, Prashanth Fertility Research Centre Private Limited and Mudhra Fine Blanc Private Limited, the Captive Users for the sale of Solar Power for a period of 15 years from its 11 MWac solar power plant set up under Group Captive User model at Manparai Village, Musiri Taluk, Trichy District, Tamil Nadu.

Zensar Technologies: The company announced the opening of its global delivery centre in Kolkata. The centre is strategically located to attract skilled individuals in the company's service lines of Application Services, Engineering Services, and Data Engineering and Analytics.

